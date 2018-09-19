27 Head-Turning Looks from London Fashion Week 2018

The streets outside New York Fashion Week (NYFW) were full of bright colors, mismatched prints and out-of-the-box accessories. Street style stars took to the humid (and occasionally rainy) weather in polka dot boleros, kelly green culottes and strappy stilettos—all the while carrying hot pink fuzzy clutches, or snakeskin crossovers, or royal blue woven handbags.

The London Fashion Week (LFW) scene has been almost identical—with ensembles adjusted for cooler temperatures and blustery showers, of course.

Where NYFW was about celebrating the end of summer, LFW is about embracing the beginning of fall. Trench coats, leather fabrics and camo prints abounded—so did matching sets, worn exclusively in colors resembling autumn leaves. Saturated reds, oranges and blues lurked on every corner, punctuated by the olives, taupes and charcoal-blacks that will undoubtedly come to pervade the season.

Even the London street style stars who decided to weave a little summer fun into their looks made sure to temper them with autumnal flair. Cycling shorts were paired with oversized blazers. Maxi skirts were weighed down with leather jackets and heavy fringe-covered belts. And tiny sunglasses were worn with chunky knits, shin-length plaid skirts and leather accessories.

To live London Fashion Week vicariously through the street style stars who attended it, flip through the gallery below. And feel free to bookmark some of the looks for that impending autumnal weather—might as well have some cute fall fashion to turn to once the temperatures drop.