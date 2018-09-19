27 Head-Turning Looks from London Fashion Week 2018

The streets outside New York Fashion Week (NYFW) were full of bright colors, mismatched prints and out-of-the-box accessories. Street style stars took to the humid (and occasionally rainy) weather in polka dot boleros, kelly green culottes and strappy stilettos—all the while carrying hot pink fuzzy clutches, or snakeskin crossovers, or royal blue woven handbags.
The London Fashion Week (LFW) scene has been almost identical—with ensembles adjusted for cooler temperatures and blustery showers, of course.
Where NYFW was about celebrating the end of summer, LFW is about embracing the beginning of fall. Trench coats, leather fabrics and camo prints abounded—so did matching sets, worn exclusively in colors resembling autumn leaves. Saturated reds, oranges and blues lurked on every corner, punctuated by the olives, taupes and charcoal-blacks that will undoubtedly come to pervade the season.
Even the London street style stars who decided to weave a little summer fun into their looks made sure to temper them with autumnal flair. Cycling shorts were paired with oversized blazers. Maxi skirts were weighed down with leather jackets and heavy fringe-covered belts. And tiny sunglasses were worn with chunky knits, shin-length plaid skirts and leather accessories.
To live London Fashion Week vicariously through the street style stars who attended it, flip through the gallery below. And feel free to bookmark some of the looks for that impending autumnal weather—might as well have some cute fall fashion to turn to once the temperatures drop.
Model Landiana Cerciu offers an expert lesson in how to take your favorite boho pieces from summer to fall.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Because power suits and sneakers don't have to be mutually exclusive.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
A look so high-fashion you'd think it came straight off a runway.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Fashion director Lisa Aiken is making summer's favorite color totally autumnal with her drapey knit ensemble.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
This LFW guest has convinced us we need a longline V-neck sweater and shin-length plaid skirt, like, immediately.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Pajamas, done the fashion week way.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Proof gingham isn't seasonally exclusive. (Or at least, proof it shouldn't be.)
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Market director Tiffany Hsu is out here convincing us to pair our most office-appropriate button-downs with our least office-appropriate camo cargos. And we're taking the bait.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
For those days when half of you is cold and half of you is hot—ya feel? But seriously, this look is killer.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
2018's Western trend meets 2018's statement sunglasses trend meets 2018's dad sneakers trend, all in the course of a single ensemble.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Vibrant knits are the move when transitioning from summer to fall.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Trust us, blogger Erika Boldrin's pants look even cooler from the side.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
How to combine lace, faux fur and silk and look like you didn't get dressed in the dark.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Toto, I get the feeling we're not in 2018 anymore.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
How to wear jeans to fashion week, the street style way.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Maximalist mantra: The more colors, the merrier.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
We're suckers for boxy power suits. Especially when they're printed. And pairs with dad sneakers. And worn with statement sunnies.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Usually street style stars stand out because they pair colors in daring ways. Designer Yoyo Cao stood out because she did the opposite and still managed to look daring.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
A baker boy cap paired with a denim-and-plaid patchwork matching set sounds so wrong. But on this LFW guest, it looks so, so right.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Two seasons—and two decades—all wrapped up in one.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Fashion consultant Chloe Harrouche is the stuff of maximalist dreams in this part-plaid, part-snakeskin, part-saturated purple look.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
But of course Canadian tuxedos are perfect for fall.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Don't mind if we do pair cornflower blue with tangerine for the rest of the year.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
From now on, we'll be doing as stylist Emili Sindlev does—exclusively pairing graphic tee with matching plaid pants.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Tiffany Hsu's jacket jumpsuit is the one-piece you need to look good in the rain.
Christmas came early with this LFW guest's ensemble.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Is it a dress? Is it a trench? We don't know, but we do know illustrator Jenny Walton looks incredible.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.