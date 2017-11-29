5 Sex Positions That Work for Almost Every Couple (Lesbian, Straight, and Everything in Between)

I’m a firm believer in the sexuality spectrum—that is, the idea that sexuality and gender roles aren’t necessarily binary (gay/straight; female/male) but rather, deeply fluid. Who we’re attracted to doesn’t have to fall into a clearly labeled, defined category like “lesbian” or even “bisexual”—it can be messy, gray, and constantly changing, and that’s perfectly fine.
In my many years of editing articles for women’s magazines and websites, I’ve produced plenty of gender- and sex-positive content—from how one incredible trans woman found her own personal style and why kinky sex makes people healthier to super-adventurous sex positions to try. And while we’ve always focused on being as inclusive as possible, it’s more challenging than you’d expect to find sex positions that work for couples of all gender combinations, sexual orientations, and lifestyles.
That’s why I’m especially excited about this particular sex position guide, which features options geared specifically toward lesbian couples. It’s not just because this particular demographic is underserved in this area (which, from my research and experience, it is), but also because if two women can do these moves, pretty much any other combination of people can pull them off, too. And the more people who get pleasure out of these positions, the better I’ve done my job, as far as I’m concerned.
So go forth, sex-positive, sexually fluid warriors, and enjoy these kinky moves and tips.
Sideways 69
Ideal for couples who aren't afraid of getting all up in each other's vagines (or whatever type of equipment you have), the sideways 69 is relaxing, decadent, and efficient as all hell for getting you both off—at the same time, if that's your goal.
North Face
Feel like taking control and getting exactly the kind of attention you deserve? Then straddle your lover's face and let her or him do whatever strikes their fancy (read: focus on the clitoris, people). Then switch places and return the favor.
Kneeling Scissors
Have one partner who's more flexible than the other? I think you can tell which one should be in which position here. (But seriously, don't worry—you don't have to get your leg up to a 90-degree angle to get the feel-good benefits of this position).
Even if your leg only reaches 45 degrees max, both partners will feel the spine-tinglingly good effects of this high-friction position. Lady-on-lady couples: Once you're warmed up and raring to go, the strap-on is your friend here.
Cradled Clam
OK, we'll be the first to admit that the name of this particular position isn't exactly the sexiest. But who cares? Once you're on the bottom, giving your partner all kinds of pleasure—or on top, enjoying it yourself—the name won't mean a thing.
Wrapped Spoon
This comfy-cozy pose is one of the best for feeling emotionally intimate with your lover while also being incredibly efficient about getting the "little spoon" off. Big spoons can reach around and give the front partner plenty of digital attention, or have some fun with a strap-on until it's time to turn around and face each other.
