Lena Dunham Calls Out Airline Employees for Alleged Transphobic Remarks

Lena Dunham does not mess around when it comes to transphobia.

Yesterday, the 31-year-old actress and director took to Twitter to express her frustration when her flight was delayed, jokingly comparing the experience to “the real housewives of JFK” and “Les Mis.” But her lighthearted tweets quickly turned serious when she overheard two American Airlines attendants having a transphobic conversation.

In response, American Airlines messaged Dunham privately, thanking her for bringing the matter to their attention and requesting more details (all of which she screen-shotted and shared on Twitter). If the airline is able to identify who the employees are, it looks like they might end up facing real consequences for their behavior—as they should.

Transgender rights have been even more in the spotlight recently, after President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration will not allow transgender individuals to serve in the military.

Dunham’s response seemed aimed not just at the airline employees, but Trump’s administration and the country in general: “At this moment in history we should be teaching our employees about love and inclusivity @AmericanAir. That was worst part of this night.” Well said.

