Lena Dunham Is Unrecognizable with New Spiky Pixie Cut

It’s the season of short hair. Lena Dunham is the latest celeb to take a pair of scissors to her shoulder-length hair and transform it into an edgier and drastically shorter new do.

Joining the ranks of Katy Perry, Cara Delevingne, and Keke Palmer, the 28-year-old “Girls” creator put her hair into a ponytail yesterday and chopped it all (well, a majority) of it off. The result? A spiky pixie cut with buzzed-off sides. (So good, right?)

The actress debuted the look on Instagram yesterday, and, in typical Lena Dunham fashion, included a very cheeky caption to sum up her new do.

“Your mom’s therapist friend she leaves your dad for,” she wrote in the caption.

The HBO star also showed off her RIP-ed ponytail. Though her ponytail wasn’t long enough to be donated to Locks of Love (the minimum is 10 inches), Dunham encouraged her followers to donate their chopped-off ponytails if their hair is long enough and they’re considering a cut.

Now, it’s only a matter of time to find out who’s next to join the short-hair club.