25 Leather Jackets at Every Price Point to Take You Through Fall and Winter

How many leather jackets can we own before it’s excessive? Well, we don’t seem to have any self-control when it comes to this particular item, so we’d like to believe that having a few options in rotation is never a bad idea—especially since, while trends come and go (and you’ll see some of our current favorites below), as a rule, leather jackets don’t go out of style, so you can own yours for life if you take care of it.

This outerwear staple goes great with a classic jeans and sweater combo, and can even give a dress or skirt that extra downtown-inspired punch. We, personally, love how easy and versatile a leather jacket can be—plus, it isn’t too bulky or heavy, so it’s perfect for layering.

This season, add a fun color to the mix or finally take the plunge and invest in the style you’ve had your eye on the past few months (or years?). Ahead, we picked 25 of the coolest leather jackets on the market right now, including classic black versions to bold colors, studs, embroidery, and more.