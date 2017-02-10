Take It Easy: 8 Sex Positions for Lazy Mornings

We’re all guilty of being lazy as hell in the sack sometimes—I mean, the majority of sex happens in bed. It’s hard not to be tempted to drift off for a nap when you’re exhausted, not feeling frisky, or whatever. However, being tired or even feeling not-so-horny definitely doesn’t mean you won’t change your mind about wanting to get some action if your partner (or you) put on the right moves. And, as you’ll learn here, those moves don’t have to take much energy—or even much motion, in some cases.

I asked sex therapist Marissa Nelson, LMFT, about how to max out the feel-good factor in a variety of low-effort sex moves. Below, she gives her best tips for getting off during sleepy midnight delights or lazy Sunday mornings. You’re welcome.