15 of the Best Layering Pieces to Keep You Warm This Winter

15 of the Best Layering Pieces to Keep You Warm This Winter

Most of us have a few slim, body-hugging clothes that we love, but may feel are impractical for the winter months. But there’s another way to look at it: That lightweight camisole or super-thin long-sleeve top can make an itchy wool sweater or even a silk blouse much more comfortable on a cold day, especially under a cozy coat.

From waffle tops to thermal leggings, these layering items can be worn underneath your jeans, sweaters, and dresses to keep you ultra-cozy in any weather, and not compromise your style by forcing you to wear a coat all day. Shop some of the best winter layering finds, ahead.

Layering pieces: Nasty Gal basic crop cami

Nasty Gal basic crop cami, $8 at Nasty Gal

Layering pieces: TOBI Always Around Black cami bodysuit

TOBI Always Around Black cami bodysuit, $48 at TOBI

Layering pieces: Free People Livin' in These Leggings

Free People Livin' in These Leggings, $58 at Free People

Layering pieces: Z Supply Emerson cream long sleeve thermal top

Z Supply Emerson cream long sleeve thermal top, $52 at Lulus

Layering pieces: White Crow Belmont washed red thermal long sleeve top

White Crow Belmont washed red thermal long sleeve top, $45 at Lulus

Layering pieces: Old Navy thermal crew-neck tee for women

Old Navy thermal crew-neck tee for women, $8 at Old Navy

Layering pieces: Modcloth Star of Something New Leggings

Modcloth Star of Something New Leggings, $39 at Modcloth

Layering pieces: TOBI Chasing the Night taupe surplice bodysuit

TOBI Chasing the Night taupe surplice bodysuit, $54 at TOBI

Layering pieces: Nike Pro Hyperwarm leggings

Nike Pro Hyperwarm leggings, $60 at Macys

Layering pieces: Neely fuzzy thermal jogger pant

Neely fuzzy thermal jogger pant, $68 at South Moon Under

Layering pieces: Velvet by Graham & Spencer Marilyn thermal top

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Marilyn thermal top, $108 at Revolve

Layering pieces: H. One henley thermal pullover

H. One henley thermal pullover, $98 at Anthropologie

Layering pieces: Perfect Moment wool-blend thermal ski leggings

Perfect Moment wool-blend thermal ski leggings, $180 at My Theresa

Layering pieces: Nasty Gal knitted striped cami

Nasty Gal knitted striped cami, $30 at Nasty Gal

Layering pieces: Yandy cardio romper

Yandy cardio romper, $30 at Yandy

