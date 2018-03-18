15 Insider Tips on How to Layer Jewelry Like a Pro

For the past few seasons, social media influencers, A-list celebs, and fashion’s elite have all ditched bold statement jewelry in favor of wearing several daintier options simultaneously. While layering jewelry is a great way to put your favorite baubles on full display, creating the perfect arm party, ear stack, or cascading necklace effect isn’t always as effortless as it seems.

Seeking to become a layering pro ourselves, we reached out to three celeb-favored jewelry designers—Stephie Tchamanian of Lili Claspe, Gorjana Reidel of Gorjana, and Miranda Frye of Miranda Frye Jewelry—to get the scoop on how to master the trend.

Whether you want to figure out what types of bracelets to stack or learn how to wear a bunch of necklaces without getting tangled, click through for insider layering strategies.