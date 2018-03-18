15 Insider Tips on How to Layer Jewelry Like a Pro

For the past few seasons, social media influencers, A-list celebs, and fashion’s elite have all ditched bold statement jewelry in favor of wearing several daintier options simultaneously. While layering jewelry is a great way to put your favorite baubles on full display, creating the perfect arm party, ear stack, or cascading necklace effect isn’t always as effortless as it seems.
Seeking to become a layering pro ourselves, we reached out to three celeb-favored jewelry designers—Stephie Tchamanian of Lili Claspe, Gorjana Reidel of Gorjana, and Miranda Frye of Miranda Frye Jewelry—to get the scoop on how to master the trend.
Whether you want to figure out what types of bracelets to stack or learn how to wear a bunch of necklaces without getting tangled, click through for insider layering strategies.
Reach For Necklaces With Different Chain Styles and Weights
“Similar or delicate chains when layered, will always twist into each other — no matter what! So when I layer, I always make sure to use necklaces that are made with different chain styles and weights to help them avoid getting jumbled. One great way to mix is by wearing a dainty choker or lariat, and then layer heavy chains or pendants over them.” – Stephie Tchamanian of Lili Claspe
Photo:
Getty Images
Create a Cascade Effect
“Try layering necklaces at different lengths so that each style can shine. Keep your look close to the collar with chokers that have different textures or metals, or create a more visually stimulating look by varying the lengths and styles of necklaces.” – Gorjana Reidel of Gorjana
Mix Metals For a More Interesting Look
“While some days I prefer to stick with monochromatic metal palette, I do love to switch it up and mix metals too. It creates more styling possibilities and adds interest to any look.” – Miranda Frye of Miranda Frye
Wear Statement Pieces With Simple Studs When Creating an Ear Stack
“Ear stacking can be simple or more decorative—anything goes! I recommend wearing a larger statement earring, like our Carmen Tassel Earring, with more delicate studs in the second and/or third hole! Feel free to switch it up and have fun with it. After all, that’s what layering is all about!” – Reidel
Photo:
Getty Images
Things Don’t Have to be Symmetrical
“I have four piercings in one ear and five in the other and I never wear matching sets—in fact, I'll wear a hoop earring on one ear and an ear chain on the other. As long as there is balance in weight and lengths—EAR PARTY!” – Tchamanian
Figure Out How Many Rings Feel Right For You
“I tend to wear rings on every finger, but I know that is too much for some. Many women prefer a simpler look and wear just a few favorites. It is important to stay true to yourself and figure out what feels authentic to your personal style.” – Frye
Photo:
Getty Images
Get The Layered Look Without Getting Tangled
“You can achieve the layered look without the fuss by purchasing a necklace with multiple chains. Our Nina Layers Necklace features three chains at three different lengths on one connector. Genius, I know.” – Stephie Tchamanian
Stack Rings on One Finger For a Cool Modern Look
“You can wear one to four rings per finger—layered ring sets make it easy to achieve the sleek look!” – Reidel
Photo:
Getty Images
Opt for Versatile Pieces
“I absolutely love midi rings because I have been getting extra use out of them by wearing them as pinky rings as well.” - Frye
Stack Bangles For a Structured Look
“Stacking bangles makes your look edgy and fun. I love to wear more structural, hammered bangles on one arm as they add a textural element to your look.” – Reidel
Photo:
Getty Images
Learn About Different Chain Lengths
Tchamanian's tips:
-14": This length is flirty as it sits right on the collar bone and accentuates the neck.
-16": This is the perfect everyday length with or without a pendant embellishment.
-19": It's the perfect layer on every body type. At this length, your chain will just graze the top of your décolletage.
-26": Your boldest and most versatile layer! I love to wear my longer chains over a sweater or a turtle neck during the winter or dropped into a summer dress as a peek-a-boo chain.
Photo:
Getty Images
Break Up a Delicate Arm Stack
“I wear the same delicate bracelets everyday, but when I want to create an edgier look, I’ll add a chunky bracelet like our Alice Bracelet. It helps create a bolder pairing.” – Frye
Photo:
Getty Images
Keep Layered Rings to a Minimal On Left Hand If Married
“I’m newly married so I like to keep my left hand a little lighter to give my wedding rings all the glory they deserve! I'll wear a dainty pinky ring on my left and thats about it. But I love to stack tons of rings on my right hand. The best finger to load up on is your middle finger, then taper down to the pinky.” – Tchamanian
Photo:
Getty Images
Take Care Of Your Jewelry For Less Hassle
“Invest in a good traveling bag for your jewelry. This will save you time as you won't have to untangle anything and it will keep your pieces safe.” – Reidel
Get Inspiration From Social Media
“I love to see examples of how people layer different pieces together. Instagram is a great source to find layering inspiration.” – Frye
Photo:
Getty Images