Lauren Conrad Just Revealed the First Photos of Her Son, Liam

Lauren Conrad Just Revealed the First Photos of Her Son, Liam

Lauren Conrad Just Revealed the First Photos of Her Son, Liam

Earlier in July, Lauren Conrad gave birth to her first child, a boy named William (“Liam”) James Tell. Now, the 31-year-old and her husband, William Tell, 37, are sharing not only their son’s name, but the first photos of their little one. In a Tweet this morning, Conrad shared the images, which were shot in a People exclusive.

When he was born, Liam weighed a mere six pounds, which surprised Conrad. “Before the delivery, I felt like I was getting ready for a blind date,” she told People. “We considered doing the 4D ultrasound but then decided to wait. I just remember thinking he was so cute—and I was surprised by how tiny he was. I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn’t even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs.”

The couple is also excited about having a son, which Conrad said she’d hoped for. “Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys.” Congrats to the happy family!

