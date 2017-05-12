Lauren Conrad’s Favorite Dress Only Costs $10

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
This is the $10 dress Lauren Conrad has in a million colors [Refinery29]
Here’s that Dior Cruise show that’s all over Instagram. [Fashionista]
Shoulder ties are the new off-the-shoulder. [Elle]
Lucy Hale has big news: She’s got a new TV show coming to CW. [Teen Vogue]
The bizarre reason makeup junkies aren’t buying hoards of makeup anymore. [Racked]
Celebrities eating junk food in gowns never, ever gets old. [Marie Claire]
Ikea’s new collection is a maximalist’s dream. [Refinery29]