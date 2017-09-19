Need a Halloween Costume at the 11th Hour? We’ve Got Genius Ideas

It happens every year. You swear you aren’t going to dress up this Halloween (who needs to spend all that time and cash for one night?), and spend zero effort putting together a costume. It feels amazing and free—until it’s the morning of the 31st and you hear about a pretty bangin’ party that night which is costume attire only and you don’t have a cool get-up to get you in. It’s time for some serious creativity, people.

Believe it or not, the editors at STYLECASTER are not immune to the above situation. I asked our editors to divulge their best last-minute Halloween costumes of all time, and as it turns out, these ladies are pretty good at working under the wire (we do know a thing or two about deadlines, after all). Click through the slideshow to view them all—and feel free to try one yourself this Halloween (we won’t mind!).

Originally published October 2016. Updated September 2017.