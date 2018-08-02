19 of the Best Statement Rugs You Can Get on a Budget

The first large area rug I purchased was something of an accident. I wanted a statement piece for my space, and after much deliberation, I landed on a pretty printed rug I’d spotted on Amazon: It was pink, navy and orange, and more importantly, it was affordable.
I planned to put the rug between my two couches; it’d be long enough to just slide under the front feet of each, but small enough to take up only a portion of my living room. (Which, for the record, is large by New York standards—and small by everywhere else standards.) The thing is: I’ve never been good at guessing dimensions, so I bought a size I thought sounded right. Nine feet by 12 feet.
Imagine my surprise when I went to unroll the thing and realized it covered my entire living room floor—save a small border around the outside.
Funnily enough, I actually preferred the large size to the small one I initially planned for. (I also didn’t feel like rolling up a massive rug and carrying it to the nearest post office just to mail it back to Amazon.) It filled the space without overwhelming it, making the room feel homey in a way a smaller rug wouldn’t have.
Plus, it pulled so many disparate elements together. The turquoise bits accented a lamp I’d snagged from a flea market, the navy blues complemented my colorful wall art and the orangey-pinks kept the room from losing itself in a cool color palette. Seeing it unrolled—working in tandem with the other pieces in my home—made me genuinely thankful for my slip-up.
Just last week, my friend’s aunt complimented me on the rug. “So many people buy smaller rugs than they need—they’re afraid to go as big as they really should,” she said. I nodded, too embarrassed to admit my failure to conceptualize dimensions actually saved me from myself on this one.
But now that I’ve been forced to see the light, I really, really do. Large area rugs can be the difference between a cute apartment and an incredible one. And yes, when I say large, I mean large.
Flip through the below slideshow to get a glimpse at some truly stunning statement rugs on the market right now—all of which you can score on a budget. Because you shouldn’t have to break the bank to turn your apartment into a stylish paradise, even when you’re buying a rug so big it covers your entire living room.
Petra Printed Rug
Shape Study Rug
So graphic it almost feels like abstract art. (Warning: This one gets increasingly expensive as you size up. But it's sure make a statement, even when small.)
Shape study rug, $248-1,598 at Anthropologie
Vintage Katrina Area Rug
It's my rug! Cannot recommend enough. (Plus, it comes in a pinker palette for those of you who aren't into blue and orange.)
Vintage Katrina area rug, $61-260 at Amazon
Abstract Lady Print Rug
Sammat Printed Rug
Available in teal, dark pink and lavender.
Sammat printed rug, $39-189 at Urban Outfitters
Leera Linework Printed Rug
The easiest way to brighten up a smaller space.
Leera Linework printed rug, $29-89 at Urban Outfitters
Safavieh Bohemian Area Rug
This one had my heart for a long, long time. I ended up going with the brighter option, but I knew this one would make my space feel incredibly cozy.
Safavieh bohemian area rug, $241-1,194 at Amazon
Offset Stripe Wool Dhurrie
Distinctly sophisticated—but also kind of edgy.
Offset stripe wool dhurrie, $179-699 at West Elm
Alchemy Rug
Statement-making, even in an understated color palette.
Alchemy rug, $58-798 at Anthropologie
Tufted Pom Rug
Because "white" and "bold" aren't mutually exclusive. (Though it's available in a pinker hue if you want it.)
Tufted pom rug, $39-149 at Urban Outfitters
Aerial Rug
Super cool and contemporary—and its smallest (read: most affordable) size isn't even that small.
Aerial rug, $399-1,199 at West Elm
Gleason Woven Wool Rug
Unfortunately, the smaller (less expensive) sizes of this sleek rug sold out. But Urban Outfitters does allow you to pay for it in smaller, more manageable installments.
Gleason woven wool rug, $1,299 at Urban Outfitters
Marisela Area Rug
Crisp lines rendered in a super-rich color palette.
Marisela area rug, $104-230 at Amazon
Faiza Tufted Rug
Not sure which I love more: this rug's bold color palette or its dynamic texture.
Faiza tufted rug, $149-229 at Urban Outfitters
Versify Rug
Definitive proof you can put a rainbow rug in your home and make it look cute.
Versify rug, $48-598 at Anthropologie
Navy Shag Area Rug
Cute without being too cute.
Navy shag area rug, $62-488 at Amazon
Knotted Riad Rug
The sleek style of a printed rug combined with the comfortable fun of a shag carpet.
Knotted Riad rug, $158-2,298 at Anthropologie
Sami Floral Printed Rug
Also available in washed-out purple and beige.
Sami floral printed rug, $29-129 at Urban Outfitters
Moroccan Cross Rug
You can also score this fluffy piece in white (with black details).
Moroccan cross rug, $128-2,798 at Anthropologie
