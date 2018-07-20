Victoria’s Secret Model Lais Ribeiro’s New Tattoo Honors Her Son

Due to the (mostly) permanent nature of tattoos, it’s important to either think long and hard about what you want or not think at all and wing it (hey, sometimes cool things come of spontaneity). Although the latter is always tempting, Victoria’s Secret angel Lais Ribeiro went with the former strategy and waited more than five years to get her second tattoo.

The 27-year-old Brazilian-born model posted a photo on Instagram on July 19 detailing the inspiration behind her latest ink. The mom to 9-year-old son Alexandre already has his name inscribed on the back of her neck, so she went with something even more personal: the symbol for autism.

Ribeiro disclosed why the tattoo means so much to her, writing: “Don’t know if you guys know and I was never open about it but my son was diagnosed with autism 5 years ago…I decided to do the symbol of autism( and kids with special needs).”

Although we can’t see the tattoo itself, the traditional symbol for autism is a colorful puzzle piece. Ribeiro got the ink from New York-based tattoo artist Rob Green, who works at Bang Bang, the studio run by Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, who has tattoooed the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus (also the home of tattooist Jon Boy, who famously inked Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s butterflies pre-Stormi).