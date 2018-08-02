23 Ways to Infuse Your Home with Lagom, Hygge’s Little Sister

A special kind of coziness dominated the way we approached 2017. Hygge, a Danish word that conveys that comfortable, fuzzy feeling you get every time you enter a room full of fluffy pillows and blankets, pervaded our lifestyles. I’ve never sipped from so many mugs, purchased so many throws or dreamt of escaping to so many mountain homes.
But where 2017 was about an excess of comfort, 2018 is about moderation.
We’ve done a kind of collective about-face from hygge and the trendy minimalism that preceded it, and instead landed somewhere between the two. These days, life is about lagom, a Swedish word meaning “just the right amount.” (It’s as if we had to navigate our own Goldilocks and the Three Bears narrative and we’ve finally found our “just right.”)
Lagom isn’t about scarcity or abundance; it’s about balance. You can buy plants without turning your apartment into a greenhouse. You can stock up on pillows and blankets while keeping your bedding solidly white. You can line your shelves with decor without making them feel cluttered. Lagom is neither a minimalist’s nor a maximalist’s paradise—it’s a sweet spot for everyone else.
In case you’re having trouble conceptualizing this enigmatic Swedish concept, I’ve compiled 23 lagom-filled photos you can flip through at your leisure. Find them in the slideshow below.
Want to line your shelf with books without disrupting your carefully curated color scheme? Flip around the ones that don't fall in-palette to hide the spines.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Sparse, thoughtfully placed decor keeps a room feeling full—but not cluttered.
Photo:
Gratiocafe.
Instead of buying tons of tiny plants, opt for one larger one.
Photo:
Nina Kullberg.
Don't feel stressed to fill your shelves to the brim. Stock up on what you need, and embrace the white space.
Photo:
99 Home Decor Pictures.
A reading nook that feels open and cozy at the same time.
Photo:
Photowall.
Simultaneously dreamy and minimal.
Photo:
Sainsbury's Home.
It doesn't matter what Scandinavian philosophy you're embracing—a bath tray will make your life better. (But to keep things lagom, make sure you're not cluttering the corners of your tub. One candle—not 10.)
Photo:
@themoptop/Instagram.
Minimalism means sticking to one kind of chair. Hygge means mixing and matching homier pieces. Lagom lets you do both.
Photo:
Pinterest.
Who needs a mountain house filled to the brim with cozy decor when you have a porch, a tiny table and the great outdoors?
Photo:
Pinterest.
You know it's not hygge because there are only two blankets on the bed.
Photo:
Maysee & Maple.
Welcoming without feeling overdone, right?
Photo:
Pinterest.
Remember, it's all about moderation. Focus on what you need—but don't beat yourself up for not paring things down excessively.
Photo:
Nicolette Johnson.
Four pieces of art—when framed in a coherent palette—can complete a room without overwhelming it.
Photo:
Tumblr.
Put the focus on your favorite pieces without literally living out of a suitcase.
Photo:
John Lewis.
The bench feels cozy. The chairs feel sleek.
Photo:
Habitissimo.
Let some light into your dreamy oasis.
Photo:
Jane Olander/Stadshem.
The cutest damn laundry display I've ever seen.
Photo:
John Lewis.
Open and simple, but not quite minimal.
Photo:
Amtico.
Subtly textured walls go a long way.
Photo:
Photowall.
Desk decor that won't distract.
Photo:
SF Girl.
Organized, cozy, practical.
Photo:
Jay Adores.
Again, a couple bigger plants are worth a hundred tiny ones.
Photo:
Tumblr.
Proof "mixing and matching" and "sleek home style" aren't mutually exclusive.
Photo:
Pooky.