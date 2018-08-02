23 Ways to Infuse Your Home with Lagom, Hygge’s Little Sister

A special kind of coziness dominated the way we approached 2017. Hygge, a Danish word that conveys that comfortable, fuzzy feeling you get every time you enter a room full of fluffy pillows and blankets, pervaded our lifestyles. I’ve never sipped from so many mugs, purchased so many throws or dreamt of escaping to so many mountain homes.

But where 2017 was about an excess of comfort, 2018 is about moderation.

We’ve done a kind of collective about-face from hygge and the trendy minimalism that preceded it, and instead landed somewhere between the two. These days, life is about lagom, a Swedish word meaning “just the right amount.” (It’s as if we had to navigate our own Goldilocks and the Three Bears narrative and we’ve finally found our “just right.”)

Lagom isn’t about scarcity or abundance; it’s about balance. You can buy plants without turning your apartment into a greenhouse. You can stock up on pillows and blankets while keeping your bedding solidly white. You can line your shelves with decor without making them feel cluttered. Lagom is neither a minimalist’s nor a maximalist’s paradise—it’s a sweet spot for everyone else.

In case you’re having trouble conceptualizing this enigmatic Swedish concept, I’ve compiled 23 lagom-filled photos you can flip through at your leisure. Find them in the slideshow below.