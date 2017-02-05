Lady Gaga Just Literally Blew the Roof Off the Super Bowl

Lady Gaga was not messing around in the slightest for her Super Bowl halftime show, and we have to say—we’ve never seen anything like her performance. Though there was lots of speculation over whether she’d make a fiery political statement, she kept things pretty chill, though she did kick things off with a rousing rendition of “This Land Is Your Land,” a not-so-subtle reminder that we need inclusivity and unification in this country desperately, now more than ever.

And then she ramped things up and slayed. From the hundreds of drones twinkling lights in the shape of the American flag behind her to pyrotechnics like whoa (many of which were also set off by drones) to flying around the stage like Peter Pan, Gaga delivered in a very real way.

Did we mention that she started the whole show by jumping from the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston and spidering her way down to the stage on a cable? Yeah, that happened.

Gaga delivered on the fan favorites, beginning with “Poker Face” (after, you know, she finished with Woody Guthrie) and going on down the line with “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” “Just Dance,” “Million Reasons,” and “Bad Romance.”

Then she capped things off by not so much dropping as casting aside the mic, grabbing a football, and jumping off the stage and out of sight. So, what have you been up to lately?

Side note: Can we talk about the backup dancer who was absolutely killing it behind Gaga as she sang, “Sorry I can’t hear you, I’m kind of busy” during “Telephone”? I don’t know if anyone else noticed, but she was giving me life. That smile: everything. That manic energy: everything. That completely over-the-top enthusiasm: everything, everything, everything.

Anyone else feel more pumped about their week now?