Lady Gaga’s Complete Style Evolution

It’s been nearly a decade since Lady Gaga burst onto the scene in all of her eccentric glory. Since then, she’s given virtually every imaginable look a go, including but not limited to: a dress made out of meat, a full-blown human-sized egg, an enlarged seashell, and something that resembled an icicle, to name just a few. But in the past year or two, Gaga has seemingly resolved to embrace minimalism by ditching her once-bold beauty choices and ostentatious costume ensembles for sleeker, and dare I say even understated, looks, leaving her Little Monsters (myself included) with plenty of questions about her drastic style transformation. Is she just growing up? Was she man-repelling to identify her true-blue fans? Were the outlandish costumes there to mask her true self from the outside world? Was she just born this way? Is she okay?!
I don’t have the answers yet, unfortunately, as to who this new Stef/Joanne is and what she’s done with Lady Gaga as we once knew her. What I do know, however, is that she looks great being simply herself sans placenta and/or butcher shop paraphernalia. Ahead, 25 of her most memorable looks over the past ten years that show just how far Mother Monster has come.
Making a special appearance at Vegas nightclub in December 2008.
Photo:
Wenn
At a Mercedes Benz Fashion Week event in 2008.
Photo:
Getty
Stepping out in London in early 2009.
Photo:
Wenn
Modeling a casual headpiece at the 13th annual ACE Awards Gala in November 2009.
Embracing a subtle silhouette at the Brit Awards in February 2010.
Photo:
Wenn
Attending the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010.
Photo:
Wenn
Here she is at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo:
Getty
Preparing to hatch at the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in February 2011.
Photo:
Getty
Attending a Philip Treacy show in London in September 2012
Photo:
Wenn
Shielding herself from London's harsh precipitation in October 2013.
Photo:
Wenn
At the 2013 Glamour WOTY Awards.
Photo:
Getty
Catching a flight at LAX in November 2013.
Photo:
Wenn
Out and about in New York in March 2014.
Photo:
Getty
Making an ~entrance~ at Roseland Ballroom in April 2014.
Photo:
Wenn
Enjoying the sights in Paris in November 2014.
Photo:
Wenn
Attending Billboard's Women in Music in 2015.
Photo:
Wenn
Attending the British Fashion Awards in November 2015. 💃🏼
Photo:
Wenn
Hitting all the right notes at Super Bowl 50 in February 2016.
Photo:
Getty
At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2016.
Photo:
Wenn
At the 88th Annual Academy Awards in February 2016.
Photo:
Wenn
Paying tribute to the late David Bowie at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2016.
Photo:
Wenn
Wearing sensible shoes at the 2016 Met Gala.
Photo:
Wenn
At the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2016.
Photo:
Wenn
Wearing Brandon Maxwell at the British Fashion Awards in December 2016.
Photo:
Wenn