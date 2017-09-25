Lady Gaga Traumatized Beyoncé by Smoking ‘Nine Joints’ of Weed in Front of Her

We had a feeling that Lady Gaga and Beyoncé had a unique friendship, but it wasn’t until now that we understood the depth of their puzzling bond. In her new Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” the 31-year-old singer perfectly summed up her relationship with Bey with a story about how she gave the mom of three a “panic attack” by smoking “nine joints” in front of her.

The story—which might’ve been missed by most viewers, considering it was aired in the end credits—began with Gaga telling a friend about the time she ran into Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, in the middle of hitting a blunt.

“That was the night I gave Beyoncé a panic attack,” Gaga said. “I don’t know. I just always feel like when I’m with her and Jay Z, I’m always hanging out in the corner with like nine joints hanging out of my mouth being like ‘Whaaaaat’s up?!'”

Though we’re sure Beyoncé doesn’t judge anyone based on their weed intake, Gaga recalls the singer having a not-so-comfortable reaction to walking in on her blazing it. “She’s like ‘You’re not a lady but why? How is this working?'” Gaga said.

While it doesn’t seem like Gaga passed any of her nine joints to Beyoncé, at least she came away with an epic tale. Now, how can we get an invite to Gaga’s next weed-filled shindig?