Lady Gaga Debuts Pink Hair and a Massive Back Tattoo at the Grammys

Lady Gaga was not messing around on the red carpet at the Grammys this year. She didn’t so much walk as much as stomped the carpet, her thigh-high platform boots making their very own entrance, wearing fishnets, hot pants, and a top that may have included several dead porcupines. Her breasts were more or less in her shirt, but she seemed teetering toward a nip slip with every step. Oh, and did we mention her hair was pink?

Gaga knows how to make an entrance. And to those haters who body-shamed her at the Super Bowl, the Lady had a very clear message: IDGAF. Her body is bangin’ and she knows it. End of story.

Gaga posed it out on the carpet with Metallica, with whom she’ll be performing this evening, because she is a badass. And then she turned to the side to greet Céline Dion, and the world gasped.

Obviously, it wasn’t enough for Gaga to burn the house down at the Super Bowl. She also had to burn it down at the Grammys—and get what appears to be a massive new back tattoo. “The Moth & Metallica 🦋——->🔥🖤#ink #tattoo #MothIntoFlame #MetalliGa#metal #grammys @metallica,” she posted a few hours ago.

The woman is near perfection. But, in case there was still any doubt in anyone’s mind, here she is, claws out, with Kirk Hammett. Keep in mind that her (possibly fake, but we’re hoping real) new ink is working it on the other side of this photo. Just one last word, Gaga: werq.