Is Lady Gaga Auditioning for a Role in ‘The Matrix’, Or…?

Lady Gaga‘s latest outfit offers more questions than answers. Why is she wearing a floor-length snakeskin coat in August? Are those key-rings on her choker, and if so, why aren’t they holding any keys? And perhaps most importantly, is this outfit choice Lady Gaga’s unofficial audition for some kind of Matrix reboot?

Don’t get me wrong—Gaga looks incredible in her strange ensemble. No look, no matter how bold or confusing, is a match for a woman who once wore meat on a red carpet. I know that was eight years ago, but time’s haven’t changed that much; if raw beef couldn’t conquer her then, August snakeskin is no match for her now.

Still, the outfit does look eerily inspired by Keanu Reeves’ Matrix character, Neo. Both wore floor-length, high-neck coats; all-black ensembles broken up by occasional silver embellishments; futuristically geometric sunglasses; and clunky black boots. Gaga opted for diamond earrings and strikingly tall high heels, but hey—she had to put her own spin on it.

Our running theory is that Gaga’s look, which she shared on her Instagram story early Monday morning, is a test run of the high-fashion, Matrix-inspired costume she plans to wear on Halloween. Sure, that’s two months away, but it’s never too early to get started. Plus, doesn’t Gaga seem like the type to plan ahead?

And if this is an unofficial-audition-for-a-Matrix-reboot kinda thing, let the record show we’re very into the idea of the Wachowskis’ masterful trilogy being reimagined with Lady Gaga at the helm. Neo, but make it Gaga. (Yes, please.)