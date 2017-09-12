Lady Gaga Hits Back at Madonna for Calling Her ‘Reductive’

Lady Gaga wants to end her feud with Madonna for good—and with a kiss. In her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its September 22 wide release, Gaga addressed her longstanding feud with Madonna and how she was taken aback when she first heard that the Queen of Pop was badmouthing her to “the media.”

If you haven’t been keeping up with the Gaga-Madonna drama, here’s a refresher: In 2012, Gaga endured plagiarism allegations after her song, “Born This Way,” was criticized for copying Madonna’s 1989 hit, “Express Yourself.” The talk eventually reached Madge herself, who slammed Gaga’s music as “reductive” in an interview with ABC News. However, for Gaga, it wasn’t what Madonna said that hurt her—it was that Madonna was smack-talking her to “the media” instead of to her face.

“I’m Italian and from New York, so if I have a problem, I’m gonna tell you to your face,” Gaga said in the documentary. “She wouldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that I was reductive or whatever. Telling me you think I’m a piece of shit through the media? It’s like a guy passing me a note through his friend.”

Despite slamming Madonna’s approach to criticizing her music, Gaga assured she has nothing but admiration for the pop icon. In fact, the singer wishes she could work things out by locking lips with Madonna and having a heart-to-heart about how the two really feel about each other.

“So the thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always. And I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me,” Gaga said. “I just want Madonna to push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I’m a piece of shit.”

Though we guiltily obsess over celebrity feuds, we’re hoping that Gaga and Madonna can mend ties, kiss, and come out with a killer duet. “Gaga: Five Foot Two” premieres September 22 on Netflix