The $2 Hack Lady Gaga’s Hairstylist Use to Keep Her Updos in Place

Lady Gaga channeled her inner Shakespeare at the London premiere of A Star Is Born on Thursday with an Alexander McQueen dress fit for the Elizabethan era. But Gaga’s embellished, pearl-encrusted gown wasn’t the only way she was throwing it back that night. The 32-year-old singer was also sporting one of the “oldest” hair hacks in the book, according to her hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras.

For the premiere, Gaga wore her hair in a swept-back platinum-blonde updo with face-framing curtain bangs and romantic swirls on the back of her head. How exactly did she achieve the look? In an interview with Byrdie, Aspiras revealed that the singer’s intricate ‘do relied a $2 age-old product: a hairnet. “I use the oldest hair trick in the book, a hair net,” Aspiras said. “With the amount of intricate updos I’ve created, this is the best tool! You can find it at your local drugstore in your hair color.”

But hairnets aren’t the only drugstore product Aspiras recommends. The hairstylist is also a fan of L’Oréal’s Ever Pure Hair Sheet Mask, which he considers an at-home, salon-like treatment. “This at-home treatment is the best way to get that salon conditioning treatment at home. And of course hair nets,” Aspiras said.

As for how he thought of Gaga’s 1500s-era hair, Aspiras said that he was inspired by the singer’s dress, which had a “modern Elizabethan” vibe going on. “I like to call the hair look I gave Gaga for the London premiere ‘modern Elizabethan,'” Aspiras said. “It starts with inspiration. For example, a sketch of the custom gown by the designer or a specific event. Then, Haus of Gaga meets to discuss the look and we bring our ideas.”

BRB. Heading to the drugstore to stock up on hairnets.