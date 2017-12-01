Lady Gaga Might’ve Shown Off Her Engagement Ring, and the Diamond Is Huge

If Lady Gaga‘s engagement ring is an indication of anything, it’s that she’s going to host a monster of a wedding—in the best way possible. On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer shared a sizzling post-Thanksgiving bikini picture, while flaunting what appears to be a massive diamond engagement ring on that finger.

The picture—taken on a beach in Miami, where Gaga is currently on tour—shows the singer dressed in a sparkly bikini and a black gold-trimmed robe posing in the sand while flaunting her curves and a blinding rock on her ring finger. “From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami!” Gaga captioned the shot.

From the woods for Thanksgiving to the beach for Tour in Miami! #beyourself #ladygaga #beachwear #JoanneWorldTourMiami Bienvenidos a Miami! A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

And though Gaga didn’t confirm the piece of jewelry was her engagement ring, fans were quick to speculate that the bling was from her rumored fiancé, talent agent Christian Carino, who she has reportedly been engaged to since the summer. “Engagement ring!? Congrats!!!” one fan wrote. “I see dat ring 👀,” another added.

According to Us Weekly, Carino popped the question to Gaga over the summer, roughly a year after the couple began dating. Now, it’s important to note that neither Gaga nor Carino have confirmed their engagement, so we should take all rumors with a gain of salt, including her ring—which can honestly just be a flashy accessory. (Y’all know how extra Gaga is—she created a red carpet just for Instagram.)

But if the talk is true and Gaga is set to walk down the aisle in the near future, we’re super excited for a Mother Monster wedding and we’ll be patiently waiting for our invitations in the mail.