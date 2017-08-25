StyleCaster
Summery Desserts to Treat Yourself to Over Labor Day Weekend

Summery Desserts to Treat Yourself to Over Labor Day Weekend

Summery Desserts to Treat Yourself to Over Labor Day Weekend
Photo: Westend61/Getty Images

We hate to see summer end, but Labor Day does give us the perfect excuse to enjoy as many summery sweets as we can handle. Hey, with winter around the corner, pretty soon ice cream won’t look nearly as appetizing as it does right now. Clearly, it’s go time.

The following 15 recipes include everything from blueberry pie ice cream sandwiches and fruit tarts to banana split bites, and are all definitely worth a little time in the kitchen for the ROI. Don’t believe us? Click through.

Originally posted August 2016. Updated August 2017.

Blueberry Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Blueberry Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Honestly Yum

Peach Frangipane Tart
Peach Frangipane Tart

Tales from the Kitchen Shed

Pineapple Delight
Pineapple Delight

Cincy Shopper

Banana Split Bites
Banana Split Bites

Our Family of Seven

Lemon Poppyseed Cake with Blackberry Almond Buttercream
Lemon Poppyseed Cake with Blackberry Almond Buttercream

Tornadough Alli

S'mores Bars
S'mores Bars

Cooking Classy

Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake
Lemon Blueberry Layer Cake

Sally's Baking Addiction

Key Lime Pie Dip
Key Lime Pie Dip

Shaken Together for Life

S'mores Rice Krispie Treats
S'mores Rice Krispie Treats

Renee's Kitchen Adventures

Frozen Chocolate Raspberry Pie
Frozen Chocolate Raspberry Pie

Food Folks and Fun

Cheesecake Sugar Cookie Cups
Cheesecake Sugar Cookie Cups

Like Mother Like Daughter

No-Bake Summer Berry Icebox Cake
No-Bake Summer Berry Icebox Cake

Cakes Cottage

Easy Lemon Berry Tarts
Easy Lemon Berry Tarts

Six Sisters Stuff

Skillet Bourbon Peach Blueberry Crumble
Skillet Bourbon Peach Blueberry Crumble

Home is Where the Boat Is

Mini Summer Berry Galettes
Mini Summer Berry Galettes

Home Cooking Memories

