Kendall and Kylie Are Getting Dragged For Their Latest Business Venture and For Good Reason

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are getting serious heat for plastering their faces over classic band t-shirts and selling them. [Teen Vogue]

Adele told her fans she might never tour again and the world almost imploded. [Bustle]

A teen vlogger was charged with manslaughter for killing her boyfriend while filming a YouTube stunt. [Refinery29]

A study revealed that if most mannequins were real, they’d be severely underweight—to which most women responded, duh. [Racked]

Nicole Kidman said she was ‘humiliated’ and ‘ashamed’ after filming the violent sex scenes for ‘Big Little Lies.’ [Marie Claire]

You can keep track of how dry or hydrated your face is on your phone with this itty bitty skin-care gadget. [Glamour]

The Obamas look stylish AF on their Bali family vacation, and the Internet is loving it. [Vogue]

This 20-year-old was always bullied for her rare genetic skin condition—but that isn’t stopping her from competing in Miss Universe Malaysia 2018. [Teen Vogue]

BuzzFeed is launching a beautified fidget spinner featuring three flavors of lip gloss, and we’re kind of intrigued. [Us Weekly]

If you like looking at things you’ll never be able to afford like we do, check out these photos of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s mansion. [Cosmo AU]

Hey ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans: you might get a taste of Luke’s coffee after all. [HuffPo]