Kylie Jenner Is Wearing a Wedding Ring—Did She and Tyga Get Married?

Kylie Jenner posted a pic of herself at about 1 a.m. local time last night, chilling in her house, wearing a pair of Zebra 350 Yeezys. Black sweatshirt, black leggings, red nails, hair and makeup fully done. You know—as one does when one is bored at home at 1 a.m. Except there is one glaring thing about this pic that cannot be ignored or denied: Ms. Jenner is wearing a full-on diamond wedding ring. On her fourth finger. On her left hand.

Jenner and her boyfriend, Tyga, have been dating for about two years, and though they’re not officially engaged, we can’t help but wonder what is really going on. After all, they’re inseparable, and this is certainly not the first time Kyles has shown off a blingy ring from “T,” as she calls him.

Six months ago, Kylie posted a Snapchat of another ring, which apparently was her “promise ring,” as she admitted at the time. “If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like,” she wrote. Honestly, we want to know too, because that ring was epic.

Since Jenner has definitely not confirmed anything, this is all speculation at this point. But she hasn’t denied anything, either, and posting a shot like this is definitely provocative. Is she just attention-seeking, or is this ring something more? We’ll just have to wait and see.