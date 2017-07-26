What Kylie Jenner Ate on Her First Day as a Vegan

Kylie Jenner‘s changing up her lifestyle big-time. Days after her sister Kendall Jenner was caught holding a cigarette and her older sister Kim Kardashian was spotted gorging on McDonald’s, the 19-year-old seems to be straying from her siblings’ bad habits and embarking on her own healthy journey—by going vegan. Yup. As of yesterday, the younger Jenner is completely meat-free and entirely plant-based, and we’re totally excited for her.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star announced her lifestyle mega-change on Snapchat yesterday, where she documented her first few vegan meals. First up was a pair of vegan tacos with blue corn tortilla shells, dairy-free cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and a side of pico de gallo. “I’m trying this whole vegan thing. Vegan tacos,” Kylie captioned a shot of her food.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul kept the Mexican-inspired theme going with a hearty plate of vegan nachos with grain-free chips and soy-free vegan cheese. To cap off the night, Kylie baked two pizzas—we don’t doubt she could finish both on her own—with a side of sautéed sweet potatoes.

The E! personality’s health mission is likely influenced by her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, who eliminated dairy and gluten from her diet and those of her kids in 2016. Kylie also joins a long list of celebrities, like Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Beyonce, who have also adopted a plant-based diet in the past few years.

Though Kylie’s been open about her love for junk food—specifically, Kentucky Fried Chicken and In-N-Out burgers—we’re impressed to see her making the jump to veganism. Plus, if you’re a fan of Kylie’s, you know that the teen loves to show off her at-home recipes—whether it’s her butter-garlic ramen or her candied yams. Hopefully we’ll see some original vegan recipes from Chef Jenner in the future.