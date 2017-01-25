StyleCaster
Kylie Jenner Drops Her Valentines Collection, Calls It Her 'Favorite' Ever

Kylie Jenner Drops Her Valentines Collection, Calls It Her ‘Favorite’ Ever

Kylie Jenner Drops Her Valentines Collection, Calls It Her ‘Favorite’ Ever
Photo: Getty

Kylie Jenner just announced a new line of cosmetics, which launches February 2: The Valentines Collection. So far, she’s revealed a matte liquid lipstick and lipliner in what appears to be a super glittery red, and a score of red mini lipsticks that come in a pack of six. “Just revealed The Valentines Collection on my Snapchat 😜,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is my favorite collection so far! Hope you guys LOVE IT 💋❤😍.”

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

She did indeed reveal the new makeup on Snapchat, with her perennial chill hip-hip playing in the background, white marble countertops as a backdrop.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

#KylieCosmetics ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on

Set the clock now for February 2, and be poised to pounce at 3 p.m. PST—you know the whole collection will sell out within minutes as usual.

Credit: Instagram | @kyliecosmetics

Credit: Instagram | @kyliecosmetics

