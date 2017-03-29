Important: WHY Haven’t Kylie Jenner and Tyga Been Seen Together in 10 Days?!

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are inseparable. They’re known for their together-all-the-time flow. Jenner has even gone on the record about it. “We need to be together at all times, she told Complex last year. “We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out.”

They’re also frequent stars of each other’s social media accounts, in addition to being spotted together out and about. But for the past 10 days, it’s been quiet as hell. Tyga’s been posting about performing, hanging out with his son, King Cairo, and doing a photo shoot for Dazed Korea; Jenner’s been showing off her new Kylie Cosmetics and new shoes and a new bag. But they have not been seen showing off each other. And we’re starting to feel alarmed.

As E! News points out, Jenner last posted a pic of Tyga on Snapchat March 8. Jenner was last spotted with Tyga on March 13, en route to dinner and a movie with her famous fam. And 10 days ago, Kylie posted Snapchats with Heather Sanders, who is Tyga’s friend King Trell‘s fiancée, and Tyga was possibly in the background. So—what’s the deal?

The pair broke up last year, and they’ve had a rocky road. “The first year we started hanging out, everyone around him told him not to be with me,” Jenner told Complex. “I still get comments like, ‘Don’t be with him.’ But we’re not doing it for the public — we love each other.”

According to an inside source via E!, Tyga moved into a new place in the Hollywood Hills last week, and has “been partying and having people over every night.” Last we checked, T (as Jenner calls him) had moved into Jenner’s house, so—that can’t bode well. And the source added that “there’s been no sign of Kylie” at these parties of late. Hmm.

We have a feeling this isn’t the last we’ll hear of Kyga, but it certainly seems strange that they haven’t been seen together for so long. Maybe it’s a simple lovers’ spat—or maybe this is the beginning of Breakup No. 2.