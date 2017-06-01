This Kylie Jenner Superfan Has 8 Tattoos Dedicated to Her

We know Kylie Jenner has some of the most passionate fans in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, so it’s not too big of a surprise to hear that one or two supporters out there have dedicated tattoos to her. But to learn that one superfan—who is the subject of a new short documentary titled, “Kylie Jenner’s Superfan“—inked eight (!) Kylie-inspired tattoos on his body and decorated his entire room after her, now we’re shook.

Johnny Cyrus, a 19-year-old Kylie stan from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has amassed more than 100,000 Instagram followers for his love of the 19-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star. While most kids out there are ‘gramming their ice creams or OOTDs, Cyrus’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of swag, clothing, furniture and tattoos all themed around the younger Jenner sister. (To be fair, he does include a lot of OOTDs—all of which feature at least one piece of Kylie clothing.)

The documentary followed Cyrus as he headed to the tattoo parlor with an image of cartoon flames from a pair of Kylie-branded sweatpants. The tattoo, which he received on his forearm, rounded out his collection of eight dedicated to the makeup mogul.

His other tattoos include a pair of dripping lips from the reality star’s lip kit logo, the names of her first three lip glosses, a line of lip kit color swatches, a Kimoji of Kylie rolling her eyes, and two eyes from Kylie’s Kyshadow collection. His first tat (and arguably his most simple) was a “King Kylie” logo with a capital K and crown.

But Cyrus’s Kylie obsession doesn’t stop with his body. The camera followed him into his home where viewers got to see a bevy of Kylie-inspired trinkets, including a Jesus candle with Kylie’s head, and dozens of pillows, posters and shirts with the E! star’s face front and center. Did we mention he also has Kardashian toilet paper?

The film also documented Cyrus’s fourth time meeting Kylie at her pop-up shop in New York City. (Though he claimed that they talk “everyday” on social media—hmm, not sure what to think about that.)

“People look at me as a fan, but they also look at me as a friend,” he said in the video. “I don’t really consider [Kylie] a celebrity anymore. It’s cool that’s she’s famous, but I look at her more as a best friend.”

The documentary ended with Cyrus hoping to potentially work as “part of the team” for the reality TV family. Though he also noted that he already feels like an employee for the Kardashian-Jenner empire considering how much he promos their products.

“When I’m 70 people will probably still call me the guy with the Kylie Jenner tattoos, which is fine!” he said.

Hey, everybody’s gotta have a dream. Power to ya, Johnny.