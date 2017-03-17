Kylie Jenner Shows Off All Her Expensive Jewelry on Snapchat

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kylie Jenner showed off her expensive jewelry on Snapchat, proving that she’s learned nothing from Kim’s and Kendall’s robbery. [Daily Mail]

Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters for trademark infringement. [The Cut]

Amanda Seyfried just got “secret married” which is what publications now call “eloping,” apparently. [Elle]

The new Stan Smith sneakers are way, way different. [Refinery29]

One woman mistook her ovarian cancer for IBS: Here’s how she figured it out. [Cosmopolitan]

Eva Mendes made her first appearance in six months and looked damn good doing it. [Us Weekly]

Are manicures actually worth it? An investigation. [Racked]

This is the most insane makeup tutorial we’ve ever seen. [Teen Vogue]