Kylie Jenner’s Self-Tanner Fail Is All of Us

Even the head of a multimillion-dollar cosmetics empire can fall victim to a beauty fail from time to time. Case in point: Kylie Jenner stepped out yesterday in Los Angeles sporting a nearly flawless late-summer tan—aside from the fact that her hands were a completely different shade from her face. In other words, the 20-year-old reality star fell victim to the worst fear of anyone who has ever given self-tanner a spin.

The, uh, faux-tan faux pas happened last night as the “Life of Kylie” star was leaving dinner at Pace Restaurant in L.A. with her BFF Jordyn Woods and older sister Kendall Jenner. As for style, the younger Jenner sister kept it casual with an oversized racing jacket, black leggings, and a pair of velvet Fendi sandals.

Her makeup is where it got complicated. Though Kylie’s face was perfectly bronzed as per usual, her hands told a different story. In the pictures, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star can be seen following her dinner partners out of the restaurant as the trio is caught in a flurry of paparazzi flashes. To presumably shield herself, Kylie lifts her hand to her face, where fans could see a clear contrast between her pale hands and self-tanned face.

Obviously, only those with an eagle-eye for beauty and Kardashian-Jenner fails would be able to point out the self-tanner mishap, so it’s likely Kylie went through dinner without anyone mentioning a thing. Plus, Kylie can’t be the only celeb—or person—who has experienced a beauty fail in her life. We’re right there with you, Kyles!