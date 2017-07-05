Kylie Jenner Transforms Tyga Tattoo to Read “LA” After Breakup

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kylie Jenner transformed her “T” tattoo for Tyga into a tribute to her favorite city. [People]

Celine Dion posed nude for Vogue’s Instagram and she looks classy AF. [Elle]

Kelly Clarkson shut down a fat-shamer on Twitter in the best way possible. You go, girl. [Cosmo]

This is how your favorite celebs celebrated the Fourth of July. [Bustle]

We are just loving Lupita Nyong’o’s new summer hairstyle. [Allure]

Here are five ways to stop chlorine from destroying your hair and tan. [Elle UK]

Victoria and David Beckham posted throwback photos for their 18th wedding anniversary, and we are channeling some serious 90s nostalgia. [Harpers Bazaar]

You’ll never guess the unusual plastic surgery that is trending among millennials. [Allure]