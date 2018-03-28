The Understandable Reason Why Kylie Jenner Regrets Naming Her Baby ‘Stormi’

You aren’t the only one thought that it was a coincidence that Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner‘s 2-month-old baby, and Stormy Daniels, the porn star who had an alleged affair with President Donald Trump, reached peak tabloid fame at the same time. In fact, the 20-year-old new mom also took note of the coincidence, and she apparently hates it.

According to a source for Radar Online, Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, was the one who suggested “Stormi” as a name. The “Life of Kylie” star reportedly loved it, until she started seeing the news. “Kris Jenner thought the name ‘Stormi’ was cute for Kylie’s baby back in February, when she was born, but now she hates it!” the source said.

Considering that a majority of the Kardashian-Jenners’ fortune is from their names and likenesses, baby names are reportedly a “huge thing” in the family. Per the source, the Kardashian-Jenners are tight-lipped about their baby names, so people don’t copyright them before they can. “Names are a huge thing in the Kardashian-Jenner family,” the source said. “They wait weeks to release the names of their babies so they can run to the copyright office and protect it for future licensing deals.”

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

Kylie reportedly isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner who is worried that Trump’s alleged mistress will taint Stormi’s name. According to the source, grandma Kris is “horrified” that the coincidence has occurred and can’t wait for the scandal to pass. “She’s horrified and is hoping the scandal will go away so their Stormi can reclaim the name,” the source said.“Baby names are money to them, and this name was just bad timing, let’s face it.”

However, it isn’t all serious in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Like the rest of the world, they can also poke fun at the fact that Kylie named her baby after what could be the most famous porn star in the news right now. “It’s really kind of funny that another ‘Stormy’ came along and made it the most famous porn star name in the world,” the source said.