Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

by
Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob
Photo: Getty

Kylie Jenner must have been feeling nostalgic yesterday. First, she posted a “throwback selfie” with rose gold hair, from back in the day (OK, a few months ago) when she took the plunge and dyed her hair platinum, then threw in a tinge of pink. But she didn’t stop there. Next, she posted not one, but five shots of herself strolling around L.A., getting her makeup done and her car door opened for her. Wearing platinum blonde lob.

Yes, fine, we know, it’s a wig. It has the telltale sign of a wig at the hairline—for starters, it’s ever-so-slightly different from Jenner’s natural hairline, and it’s also just a tiny bit too thick too fast—the zero-to-60 of hairlines. Also, the true smoking gun is that hairstylist and wig guru Tokyo Stylez ‘grammed it, and we all know what that means.

15876210 236739213433180 8040416663465623552 n Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

15877015 1266419396785585 3634232550840336384 n Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

16110668 770675886421856 2736079199038078976 n Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

 

Stylez got serious attention a couple of years ago when helped Jenner and her hair go various shades of the rainbow, including blue. “Kylie reached out to me because she’d seen my work on Instagram, and she started to send me pictures of looks that she wanted to re-create,” Stylez told Allure.

15875765 1188569207887316 305903303286325248 n Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

15803635 853051668130471 7566065687722983424 n Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Credit: Instagram | @kyliejenner

To make a wig look natural, “it’s all about measurements,” Stylez said. “You have your measurements before, and it’s all pretty much fitted before you get there, so it’s just a bit of clipping here and there for the perfect fit in the back and on the sides. I normally cut the front of the wig to make it look as natural as possible.”

Whether Jenner misses her platinum hair or not is up for debate, but she’s probably going to stick with wigs at least for now—so as to keep her hair healthy. With Jenner, though, you never know!

@kyliejenner back to blonde | blunt cut bob | | hair @tokyostylez | Mua @makeupbyariel

A video posted by Touched By Tokyo - Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on

