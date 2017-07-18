15 Times Kylie Jenner’s Outfits Made Us Scratch Our Heads

Kylie Jenner may have the makeup game on lock—with a multi-million dollar beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, and tons of adoring fans dying to cop her look—but her style game? While the 19-year-old undoubtedly has a closet (and bank account) 10 times larger than the average teenager, some of her outfits are, let’s just say, interesting.
But hey, everyone’s figuring out their style, even the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. Plus, it makes for a fun time to look back at Kylie’s most head-scratching looks. (Remember when she tore two-thirds of her sweatshirt off and wore it out?) But obvi, we can’t blame her. Just look at our circa-2007 look books. To feel a little bit better about your fashion fails, click through for 15 times Kylie wore the most confusing AF outfits.
June 2017
When she forgot the rest of her sweatshirt.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
October 2015
When she said that you "can't buy style" while wearing another ripped sweatshirt.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
April 2016
When she put eyes on her nipples and crotch.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
September 2016
When she glammed a camo t-shirt with a WWE-style belt.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
August 2016
When she tried to make butt-less jeans a thing for a hot minute.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
February 2016
When she forgot to take off her sunglasses inside.
February 2016
When she p much wore a potato sack, but at least she showed her shoulder caps.
February 2015
When she gave her bomber jacket a train.
April 2014
When she wore this to Coachella.
January 2017
When she knew her thighs would get hot, so she cut a hole for them.
September 2013
When she wanted to wear a button-up shirt, leather, and a dress all at the same time.
February 2017
When she paired a jean jacket with a jean belt and jeans. (Britney and JT are shook.)
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
November 2016
When she wore a shirt with her own face on it.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
September 2016
When she gave chandeliers a run for their money.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner
February 12
When she took the oversized trend too far.
Photo:
instagram / @kyliejenner