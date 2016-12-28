North West and Penelope Disick Just Got Custom Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Collections

And you thought Kylie Jenner started early: From the looks of a recent ‘gram, both North West and Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, enjoy a good liquid matte lipstick from time to time, too. Presumably as a Christmas present, Kylie gave both of her step-nieces custom Kylie Cosmetics packages—complete with Kyshadow Palettes, Lip Kits, and lip glosses—in their favorite colors: pink (Penelope) and purple (North).

The brand captioned the photo, “Kylie’s custom gifts to Penelope & North. A whole set in their favorite color” because off-the-shelf (?) is way too blasé for any of the Kardashian-Jenners.

“For the love of all things holy, what is a three-year-old doing with a full custom collection of liquid lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, and lip glosses that half the world’s teenagers would kill to get their hands on?” you might ask if you were me or seven of my co-workers, or any of the 5,000+ commenters who are outraged that a couple of toddlers are now the proud owners of $500-plus dollars worth of makeup. Hey, maybe North will inspire her own Kylie Cosmetics makeup palette. Stranger things have happened.