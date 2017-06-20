Kylie Jenner Almost Wiped Out Doing the Nicki Minaj Challenge

The Internet loves challenges. So when Nicki Minaj recorded herself fiercely twirling across an airport tarmac in thigh-high boots and butt-length hair, of course the Internet was going to jump at the opportunity to replicate the 34-year-old rapper’s killer moves—and thus, the #NickiMinajChallenge was born.

If you’ve been off-the-grid for the past week: First off, where were you at? Secondly, here’s a rundown of what the #NickiMinajChallenge is. About five days ago, the “Starships” singer shared a video of her strutting across an airport tarmac in an all-pink outfit while delivering some epic twirls.

“This is how bad bitches leave London and go to Prague. You bitches can’t even spell Prague,” she said before beginning her supermodel walk.

Yo I just found this. This was the first video I made but then I looked @ it & realized my face was wild shiny & I was like #OhNoBabyWhatIsYouDoing 😩y'all mad cute for those videos tho. 😜💕😘😘😘🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jun 14, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

While we know we could never come close to imitating Nicki’s slay-worthy strut, thousands across the Internet (and probably the world, tbh) picked up their iPhones to try their hand at conquering the #NickiMinajChallenge.

Some of them, like Zoe Kravitz, weren’t too shabby at their Nicki-esque twirls, while others—*cough* Kylie Jenner *cough*—had some work to do before they reached Nicki Minaj potential.

Attention ! This is how a bad bitch leaves her hotel to go to good morning America. #nickiminajchallenge ❤️💅🏽💅🏽❤️ A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Over the weekend, the 19-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a video of her attempting the #NickiMinajChallenge, and let’s just say, it didn’t go over well. While chewing a few pomegranate seeds, Kylie twirled across her kitchen. It all seemed fine until we could hear Kylie’s heels stumbling across her kitchen floor as she struggled to not spill her box of pomegranate seeds.

“You bitches can’t even spell Prague,” Kylie breathily told the camera as she made her way down.

Don't fall now sis #KylieJenner #NickiMinajChallenge A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Leave it to the pros, Kylie.