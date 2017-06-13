Kylie Jenner Net Worth: All the Ways She Makes Money

As the youngest member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan, Kylie Jenner was seriously underestimated in her early years. She never broke into modeling like her sister Kendall Jenner and it took years before she had fans desperate to recreate her look like Kim Kardashian did. But, like the late bloomer she is, Kylie has seriously come into her own—and boasts an impressive net worth of $20 million.

But how did Kylie get the megastar teenager we know today? Yup, that’s right. This uber-successful makeup mogul is only 19. Click through to read about all of Kylie’s game-changing business moves.