The Crazy Thing You Never Noticed About Kylie Jenner’s Instagram

As of right now, Kim Kardashian has 98.2 million Instagram followers, and younger half-sister Kylie Jenner has 91.3 million followers. So it stands to reason that Kim’s posts would garner more likes than Kylie’s right? It’s just math. Turns out, more followers don’t necessarily translate into more likes, and according to a recent study, Kylie actually gets 27 percent more likes than Kim does per post. Damn! (Side note: We’d have loved to be a fly on the wall during the pitch meeting for this study…)

Since the sisters actually have a similar number of followers—Kylie’s been slowly catching up to Kim, and at this point, she’s just about 7 million behind—this means that Kylie’s followers are way more engaged (and loyal) than Kim’s. Our guess is that they’re younger, too.

Kylie is, after all, about to launch her own reality show, Life with Kylie. Kim never got her own show, though she has landed a few little spin-offs (remember Kourtney and Kim Take Miami?) over the years. At one time, Kim was by far the most famous Kardashian, but it looks like she’s being slowly but surely replaced by her much younger half-sister.

Ah, well. As they say, out with the old, in with the new. Sorry, Kimmy.