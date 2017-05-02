A No-Selfie Rule Could Not Stop Kylie Jenner From Taking This Pic

annual bathroom selfie A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT

The Met Gala’s no-selfie rule was in full effect last night, but that was not enough to deter Kylie Jenner and her phone.

To be fair, the Met Gala did not say anything about group selfies, and this pic is decidedly that. In addition to Kylie, it features sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner as well as Brie Larson, A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, P. Diddy, Ashton Sanders, Lily Aldridge, Paris Jackson, and several others.

Kylie was not alone in breaking the social-media-hating rule, one Anna Wintour put into place in 2015. Designer Tabitha Simmons also posted a close-up.