A Mesh Bodysuit Is Fully Dressed, According to Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner had fun with mesh prints and optical illusions last night, when she stepped out wearing basically head-to-toe spiderweb. Leave it to Jenner, who definitely enjoys being provocative, to construct an entire outfit out of fishnets, more or less.

Though her mesh bodysuit didn’t appear to be fully see-through—it was lined—her skirt left little to the imagination, revealing her legs and bodysuit through its intricate details. Oh, yeah, and her boots matched the skirt and bodysuit.

This was not the first time Kylie has stepped out wearing an outfit helmed by a bodysuit, but we certainly haven’t seen her in this particular look before. (Nor have we seen anything quite like this on … anyone else, ever.) But leave it to Kyles to pull off a lewk that is … well, shall we just say extra and leave it at that?