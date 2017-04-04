Kylie Jenner Is Still Listening to Tyga Songs, Even Though They’re on a Break

When you break up with someone, you certainly don’t stop thinking of them right away. And Kylie Jenner proved that yesterday by posting not one, but two Snapchat videos of herself singing along to two of Tyga’s songs. OK, technically they are not broken up, but “on a break,” but, as they say, tomato, tomato. They haven’t been seen together in a long time, and sources say they’re dunzo. For now.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” a source told People. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

In the meantime, Jenner’s out there singing along to “Act Ghetto” and “100s”—the former of which boasts a line with her name in it. (He raps: “Gettin’ checks like Kylie,” which, according to Blac Chyna, is debatable.) Jenner has a serious cat-ate-the-canary look throughout, but that might just be what her face looks like.

“We need to be together at all times,” Jenner told Complex last year of her relationship with Tyga. “We never get mad at each other, we just figure things out.” We have a feeling they’re going to figure things out once again—and maybe these Snapchats are the beginning of that process.