18 Celebrities Who Looked Bomb AF in Kylie Jenner’s Lipsticks

Jason Pham
by
Photo: Getty Images

No matter what you have to say about Kylie Jenner‘s lips, you have to admit the girl knows a thing or two about growing a lipstick brand. In 2015, when Kylie released her first-ever lip kits, the business venture was laughed off as an adorable attempt by the baby Kardashian sister to launch her own makeup line. Two years later and the 19-year-old is running her own full-fledged beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, with her original Kylie’s Lip Kits as the marquee product. (Who’s laughing now?)

MORE: Before and After: The Fascinating Evolution of Kylie Jenner’s Lips

As the queen of liquid lipsticks and bold lip liners, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has naturally reigned in some A-list friends to model her products. From her sisters Kim and Khloe to Christina Aguilera, everyone in Hollywood seems to want a piece of Kylie Cosmetics. Click through for 18 celebrities who looked absolutely bomb in Kylie Jenner’s lipsticks and other products.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Mary Jo K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Koko K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

Pumpkin Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

Candy K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Lily Aldridge
Lily Aldridge

Dolce K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera

Mary Jo K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin

Mary Jo K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

True Brown K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner

Doll Matte Liquid Lipstick from the In Love With the Koko collection, $40

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian

Literally Gloss, $15

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Lottie Tomlinson
Lottie Tomlinson

22 Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Manny Mua
Manny Mua

Naked Matte Liquid Lipstick from Vacation Edition Bundle, $250

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell

Salted Caramel and Cotton Candy Cream Kylighters, $130 for bundle

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Jasmine Tookes
Jasmine Tookes

Brown Sugar Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo

Koko K Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi Gorgeous

Love Bite Lip Kit, $29

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio

Literally Gloss, $15

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid

Reign Lip Stick, $18

Photo: instagram / @kyliecosmetics

