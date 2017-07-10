18 Celebrities Who Looked Bomb AF in Kylie Jenner’s Lipsticks

No matter what you have to say about Kylie Jenner‘s lips, you have to admit the girl knows a thing or two about growing a lipstick brand. In 2015, when Kylie released her first-ever lip kits, the business venture was laughed off as an adorable attempt by the baby Kardashian sister to launch her own makeup line. Two years later and the 19-year-old is running her own full-fledged beauty empire, Kylie Cosmetics, with her original Kylie’s Lip Kits as the marquee product. (Who’s laughing now?)
As the queen of liquid lipsticks and bold lip liners, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has naturally reigned in some A-list friends to model her products. From her sisters Kim and Khloe to Christina Aguilera, everyone in Hollywood seems to want a piece of Kylie Cosmetics. Click through for 18 celebrities who looked absolutely bomb in Kylie Jenner’s lipsticks and other products.