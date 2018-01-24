Kylie Jenner Was Photographed with Significantly Smaller Lips, and Fans Think She Had Her Fillers Dissolved

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy—is she or isn’t pregnant? And while we won’t know for sure until the 20-year-old reality star confirms or denies the news herself, fans think they’ve found a huge clue leading to a confirmation: Kylie’s possibly dissolved lip fillers.

After the Kardashian-Jenners appeared in Calvin Klein’s internet-breaking “Our Family” campaign, eagle-eyed fans noticed one suspicious difference on Kylie’s face. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who is known for her signature plump pout and her openness over her lip fillers, appeared with lips that looked significantly smaller than ones she put front and center in her Kylie Cosmetics ads and her awe-inspiring selfies.

Fans were quick to assume that Kylie’s smaller lips were a result of dissolved lip fillers, which she might’ve gone through because of her pregnancy. According to Kylie’s plastic surgeon, Simon Ourian, who is responsible for her pout, there is no concrete evidence that lip fillers are safe for pregnant women, so to err on the safe side, he recommends anyone who’s pregnant, to stop receiving lip fillers immediately.

“I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant,” Ourian told Page Six. “No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven’t been tested on pregnant women.”

And while Kylie’s smaller lips could be a result of bare-faced makeup or even Photoshop, there’s no denying that they look noticeably smaller than the pout she was flaunting on Instagram just a few months ago. Scroll through the pictures below and decide for yourself.

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

In other Kardashian-Jenner news, Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, might’ve used a look-alike for the Calvin Klein photo shoot. If you’re confused, let us break it down for you. After the pictures hit the internet, fans were quick to point out that Kim looked ever-so-slightly different than she usually does. Some thought that Kim was actually an Instagram model impersonating Kim, while others theorized that she face-swapped with singer Nicole Scherzinger.

Need proof? Check out the tweets and pictures below, which feature a woman who may or may not be Kim.

Of course, like Kylie’s smaller lips, Kim’s odd looks could be a result of drastic Photoshop or even makeup and lighting. Whatever the reason is, the Kardashian-Jenners sure know how to stir up attention with a single ad.