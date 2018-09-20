Kylie Jenner May Have Lied About Never Eating Cereal with Milk

Kylie Jenner’s cereal habits are being put into question. The beauty mogul recently tweeted that, before Tuesday evening, she never had the classic combination of cereal and milk—but it seems she may have forgotten posting a photo of just that meal five years ago.

Jenner added on Twitter that the reason she’d never had the breakfast combo before is because she’s always liked cereal dry and never bothered to add milk.

However, TMZ found a photo that disproves Jenner’s claim. She posted the picture on Instagram in 2013 with the caption, “he keeps me healthy 🍓,” and a bowl of flaky cereal with berries and what appears to be milk.

There is talk about the substance in the photo actually being yogurt, but nothing has been confirmed or denied. Some believe that the the substance is yogurt otherwise the berries would sink, while others argue that it’s milk because the liquid isn’t sticking on the side of the bowl.

Since Jenner’s tweet, many have commented on her claiming to never have had cereal and milk before. Seth Rogan chimed in on Twitter, writing, “Wait till you try peanut butter and jam.”

Jenner has yet to release a statement about her tweet being incorrect.