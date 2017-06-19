Kylie Jenner Proudly Showed Off Her Leg Scar on Instagram

Though the Kardashian-Jenners can probably cover up any blemish imaginable with the highest-end makeup products and a glam team of the gods, Kylie Jenner decided to go au naturel (at least for her legs) in an empowering Instagram post, where the 19-year-old proudly showed off her leg scar.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star reminded everyone that she’s human and has scars too when she posted a sultry Instagram post of her lounging in a car with her foot on the dashboard and her Louis Vuitton in between her legs. (Casual.) Along with basking in another slay-worthy Kylie outfit, fans also caught a glimpse of the reality star’s medium-length scar on the side of her thigh.

If you’re not keeping up with Kylie, the younger Jenner sister got the scar when she was 5. In a 2011 interview with Celebuzz, Kylie explained that she got the scar after a game of hide-and-seek with her older sister Kendall went awry.

“When I was about five my sister and I were playing hide and seek and I hid inside this really tall, enclosed gate,” she said. “After a while, when my sister didn’t find me, I had to climb up on this sharp pole sticking out from the gate.”

She added, “I slipped and the pole went into my leg. I tried pulling away to get the pole out but it just tore through my whole leg. It’s smaller now though because I grew!”

Yeah, we’re def cringing from the pain, too. This isn’t the first time Ky has shown off her leg scar either. In an Instagram in 2015, the reality star put her scar front and center in a behind-the-scenes snap of her getting ready.

“I love my scar,” she wrote in the caption.

Though it was probably hard for Kylie to get used to the scar as a 5-year-old (she had a metal pole stuck through her leg!), we’re glad she’s proud enough of it now to show it off to her 95 million Instagram followers—who, maybe, will be inspired to embrace their scars, too.