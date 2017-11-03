Every Creative Way Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian May Have Covered Up Their Baby Bumps

It’s been roughly 40 days since news broke that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly pregnant. And though it seems like a new report comes out everyday about the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sisters’ simultaneous pregnancies, we have yet to hear confirmation from the reality TV family themselves—let alone see Kylie and Khloé’s supposed “baby bumps.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from concocting crazy theories on how the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping their pregnancies under wraps, such as using their siblings as human body shields in pictures and donning ever oversized piece of clothing imaginable. While Khloé and Kylie might actually have an affinity for purses the size of their torsos, if the sisters are pregnant, we commend them for keeping up with the gag for the sake of privacy. Ahead, take a look at every creative way Kylie and Khloé have covered up their rumored baby bumps.