Every Creative Way Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian May Have Covered Up Their Baby Bumps

by
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

It’s been roughly 40 days since news broke that Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly pregnant. And though it seems like a new report comes out everyday about the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” sisters’ simultaneous pregnancies, we have yet to hear confirmation from the reality TV family themselves—let alone see Kylie and Khloé’s supposed “baby bumps.”

MORE: Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian-Jenners’ Triple Pregnancies

Still, that hasn’t stopped the internet from concocting crazy theories on how the Kardashian-Jenners are keeping their pregnancies under wraps, such as using their siblings as human body shields in pictures and donning ever oversized piece of clothing imaginable. While Khloé and Kylie might actually have an affinity for purses the size of their torsos, if the sisters are pregnant, we commend them for keeping up with the gag for the sake of privacy. Ahead, take a look at every creative way Kylie and Khloé have covered up their rumored baby bumps.

Sasha's Shirt 💙

Sasha's Shirt 💙

With an Oversized Men's Shirt

👩🏼

👩🏼

By Wearing Puffy Jackets in Heat-Wave Weather

Take San Fran...?

Take San Fran...?

By Having Your Sisters Stand in Front of You
By Posing with Your Back to the Camera

10/29/17

10/29/17

By Keeping the Camera Above Your Waist
Khloe Kardashian Style
With Oversized Hoodies

Khloe leaving the studio. 10/10 ✔️

Khloe leaving the studio. 10/10 ✔️

By Carrying a Bag and Clothes in Front of You

Kylie out in Malibu on Friday. 😍

Kylie out in Malibu on Friday. 😍

With an Oversized T-Shirt

Kylie and Heather arriving at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas yesterday. 😍😍❤️

Kylie and Heather arriving at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas yesterday. 😍😍❤️

With Another Oversized T-Shirt
With a Fur Coat

#KhloeKardashian & #KylieJenner via #snapchat - 09 de Outubro, 2017.

#KhloeKardashian & #KylieJenner via #snapchat - 09 de Outubro, 2017.

By Wearing a Giant Blazer Indoors
By Carrying a Blanket in Front of You

