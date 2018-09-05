Kylie Jenner Is Inspiring This Surprising Plastic Surgery Trend

For as long as we can remember, Kylie Jenner has been known for her lips. She built a multimillion-dollar beauty business out of them, and not a day goes by that the media doesn’t mention her signature pout. After she got lip fillers at 15, she inspired thousands of fans to get them too, which led to the now-infamous Kylie Jenner challenge (in which fans squeezed their lips into a shot glass.) But that was then. These days, Kylie is inspiring a new plastic surgery trend.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Dr. Nyla Raja, a plastic surgeon at The Medispa in Wilmslow, Cheshire, explained that Kylie is no longer inspiring fans to get bigger lips. In fact, she’s inspiring them to make their lips smaller—as a result of an Instagram in June, in which she told fans that she removed all of her fillers.

One example is Jade Katy, a 26-year-old woman from Manchester and one of Raja’s patients, who removed her lip fillers after seeing that Kylie dissolved hers. Katy, who has received fillers since the age of 19 and has spent more than 60,000 dollars on the routine, admits that her bigger lips became a “comfort blanket” that was hurting her more than helping her.

Like Kylie, Katy ended her relationship with fillers after she gave birth to her first child six months ago and saw how “ridiculous” she looked in pictures with her baby daughter. She predicts that Kylie, who gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February, also felt the same way, which is why she removed her fillers.

“I think Kylie Jenner looked stunning before [having the fillers removed] but I also think, like myself, as a new mum she maybe had her daughter’s interests at heart as well as doing it for herself,” Katy told the Daily Mail. “I’m really glad that such a huge influence, especially to young girls, is showing that you don’t need fillers to be confident in your own skin. I really hope that more and more girls see that they don’t need to save up hundreds of pounds and go through pain to be beautiful as they absolutely already are.”

As for the procedure to remove her fillers, Katy visited Nyla’s clinic a couple months ago after six years of wearing fillers. There, the doctor used a needle injection to dissolve the fillers, and within 24 to 48 hours, Katy could see visible results.