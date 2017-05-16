Kylie Jenner Uses Her Housekeeper’s Arm as a Lipstick Swatch on Snapchat

@lapetitechicmommy KKW SWATCHES A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on May 4, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

If you want to be Kylie Jenner‘s housekeeper, you should be prepared to not only cook, clean, and manage around-the-clock drama, but also have an arm that makes a perfect lipstick swatch. That’s what Kylie’s current housekeeper does, and we imagine once you have a human lipstick swatch, there’s no going back.

In an interview with Fast Company, the teenage entrepreneur revealed how she does it all. “Everyone knows when I’m releasing a product on Snapchat that I will be MIA for the next hour and a half. I’m running around my house, finding the perfect lighting, the perfect swatches,” she said. “My housekeeper, I use her arm for my Snapchats. She has the best arm for swatches. She’s so nice and just sits there and has her arm ready and lets me do my thing. I care a lot about what my products look like when people first see them.”

We’re not entirely sure what makes an arm the “best” arm, but we imagine it involves an ability to sit really still—in which case, we must humbly withdraw ourselves from consideration.