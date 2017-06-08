The Internet Is Roasting Kylie Jenner for Wearing Half of a Sweatshirt

Kylie Jenner has worn some envy-worthy looks over the years, but a recent outfit consisting of half—actually, more like a third—of a ripped gray sweatshirt, isn’t one of them. The Internet is having a field day roasting the 19-year-old for stepping out in what looks more like a sweatshirt necklace with sleeves than a complete article of clothing.

The epic-level roasting began on Monday when the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a photo of her wearing the severely distressed sweatshirt to Instagram. She flaunted the look again on Snapchat, where fans could get a clearer view of her outfit. From the looks of things, Kylie’s ensemble consisted of a taupe tank top underneath a (very) ripped Harley Davidson sweatshirt—but considering that Kylie pretty much tore off 70 percent of it, who knows what the original piece looked like?

Naturally, the Internet had something to say about Kylie’s, ahem, questionable look. Many fans slammed the reality star for sporting such a tattered piece of clothing when she makes millions a year.

“@KylieJenner you’re rich and you can’t afford the bottom half of your sweatshirt?” one person tweeted.

Another added, “BREAKING NEWS: Kylie Jenner struggles to afford rest of sweatshirt!”

While some concentrated on her income, other fans just roasted Kylie for wearing a downright ugly top.

“Ily but what’s the point [of] that sweater,” a fan said.

Another commented, “Something went wrong with that shirt. Maybe a cat came and distressed it right before the picture.”

“What the hell is she wearing. It looks like she got it from a trash can. Not cute at all. Time to throw both ‘shirts’ away,” one more follower added.

While we love a good DIY, we’re going to have to go with the Internet on this one. Who’s with us in starting GoFundMe to find the rest of Kylie’s sweater?